Iran, Azerbaijan trade amount to $327 in 9 months

Trades between the two countries observed a 32.74% and 35.49% growth in tonnage and value respectively compared with last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, Azerbaijan became Iran’s eighth major trade partner during the nine-month period.

Iran exported 665,807 million tons of commodities worth $313.28 million to Azerbaijan, registering a 37.19% and 39.14% hike in volume and value respectively year on year.

Iran’s exports to Azerbaijan mainly included liquefied natural gas and iron and steel pipes.

The Caucasian country was Iran’s 13th export destination during the period.

In return, Azerbaijan exported some 36,255 tons of commodities worth $13.63 million to Iran, the amount of which shows a 16.85% and 15.5% decrease in volume and value respectively.

Non-alloy iron and steel products, oilcake and barley were among the main products Azerbaijan sent to Iran during the nine-month span.

