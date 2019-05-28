Flood-hit Gorgan-Incheboron railroad reopened: RAI head

As Saeed Rasouli informed, seven parts of the railroad in Aq Qala in northern Golestan Province, which were destroyed due to the recent flash floods in the region, are reconstructed.

Having the railroad reopened, passenger and freight trains have resumed their activities via the international route, he added.

Gorgan-Incheboron train line, which is part of the Garmsar-Sari-Gorgan-Incheboron route, extends to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan and links the Central Asia to the Persian Gulf and beyond.

The railroad was damaged due to the exceptional rainfalls since March 19 which flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran. Floods affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

HJ/ 322726