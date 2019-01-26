  1. Economy
26 January 2019 - 15:53

Exports from Fars province exceed $214m in 10 months

SHIRAZ, Jan. 26 (MNA) – More than 272,780 tons of commodities worth $214.3 million were exported from the southern Fars province during the first ten months of the current fiscal year through Jan. 20, indicating a rise both in terms of volume and value.

Director General for Fars Province Customs Administration Khodadad Rahimi said the figure indicates a 54% and 30% growth in tonnage and value, respectively, compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The official added that the southern province’s goods were sent to 62 international markets including Iraq, Afghanistan, UAE, Qatar, Germany, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Turkey and Oman.

Dairy products, tomato paste, liquorice extract and powder, urea, dates, cement, tiles, flour and carpets were among the main items exported from Fars in the past ten months.

Noting that Fars province has a significant share in the country’s exports, Rahimi said the over 200,000 tons of goods worth $248 million were exported from Fars during the past fiscal (ended on March 20).

