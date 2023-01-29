Golestan exports hits $182 million in 10 months

According to Ebrahim Hosseini, the director-general of Golestan’s customs office, the figure indicates an 8% decline and 23% rise in terms of volume and value, respectively, in the first ten months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-January 20) as compared to the same period last year.

Cheese, date, iodine, polystyrene, profile pipe, and tomato paste are among the most important export items of Golestan, he said, adding that they were exported to countries, such as Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Romania, Bulgaria, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Pakistan, Poland, the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan Republic, and India.

Hosseini added that over 22.3 million tons of commodities worth $41.8 million were imported from Inche Borun custom to the northern Iranian province, indicating a 40% rise and 60% fall in terms of tonnage and value year on year.

Soy oil, barley, and fabric were among the main imported goods, mostly coming from Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, he said.

