The figure shows a 55% rise in volume but a drastic fall of 22% in terms of value compared to the similar span of last year.

Iran is among the biggest carpet exporters in the world. Persian hand-woven carpets are exported to 80 countries.

Some 5,400 tons of hand-woven carpets worth $424 million were exported during the past fiscal year (March 2017-2018), indicating a 18.11% growth compared to the year before.

MR/IRN83183064