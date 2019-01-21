  1. Economy
21 January 2019 - 17:14

IRICA:

Cast iron, iron, steel exports hits 37% growth in nine months

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MAN) – Latest statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that country’s exports of cast iron, iron and steel increased 37 percent in the nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – Dec. 21) as compared to the same period of last year.

IRICA put Iran’s exports value of cast iron, iron and steel in this period at $3.071 billion, registering a significant 37 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Country’s exports value of cast iron, iron and steel accounted for 9.2 percent of country’s total nonoil exports share.

IRICA also put Iran’s exports value of nonoil commodities at $33.358 billion, showing a considerable 5.4 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Total exports volume of cast iron, iron and steel in this period hit 86,940,000 tons, showing a considerable two percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, IRICA ended.

