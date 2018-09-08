  1. Sports
8 September 2018 - 11:46

Iranian wrestler wins gold at Russia’s Dmitry Korkin Tournament

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestler Ahmad Bazri managed to defeat all his rivals and snatch the gold medal of Dmitry Korkin International Tournament in Russia.

In 86kg category, Bazri defeated 2018 Asian Games’ bronze winner Orgodolyn Üitümen from Mongolia 8-2 in the first contest. He then win Finish wrestler with technical fall to reach the final bout. In a thrilling encounter, Bazri overpowred Russia’s Arsen-Ali Musalaliev, world junior champion, 4-3 and win the gold medal of the event.

The Mongolian wrestler and Russia’s Soslan Ketsoev claimed the bronze medals of this category.

The 11th edition of the International Freestyle Wrestling Grand Prix Tournament Dmitry Korkin kicked off on September 5 in Yakutsk city of Sakha Republic (Yakutia), Russia, and it wraps up today.

