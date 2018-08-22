Taekwondoka wins 5th gold for Iran in Asian games

Mir Hashem Hosseini took on a former Olympic champion from China at -63 kilogram in the final match and defeated him 17 to 11 to increase the number of Iran’s gold medals to 5.

In his first match, the Iranian fighter competed against a Philippine opponent and crushed him 24 to only 2.

He then fought an Uzbek taekwondoka and also commandingly defeated him 29 to 9 to reach the semifinal stage.

In the semifinals, the Iranian fighter fought against a South Korean taekwondoka and managed to win over him as well 37 to 29 in a breath-taking match.

With his medal, Iran has so far bagged 5 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals in the 2018 Asian Games which is currently underway in Indonesia.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event being held from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

According to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) a number of 42 sports and 484 events are contested at the 2018 Asian Games.

