Saeid Rajabi wins 4th gold medal for Iran in Asian Games

On Tuesday, Iranian taekwondo practitioner Saeid Rajabi fought Dmitriy Shokin from Uzbekistan in the final match of heavy weight taekwondo competitions at +80kg division as part of the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. The two fighters were equal 1-1 at the end of the first two rounds but Rajabi came out victorious 2-1 in the nick of time.

The Iranian athlete had defeated Kazakh Ruslan Zhaparov 11-7 to reach the final showdown, after having defeated a Korean practitioner in his first match and a Chinese fighter to enter the semifinal stage.

With his medal, Iran has so far bagged 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals in the 2018 Asian Games which is currently underway in Indonesia.

The event will wrap up on 2 September. Iran is participating with 378 athletes.

