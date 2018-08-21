Mardani wins bronze in Asian Games Greco-Roman wrestling

Iran’s representative at 60kg won the bronze medal after defeating Islomjon Bakhramov from Uzbekistan 8-0.
Mardani beat a Korean wrestler 7-3 in his first match, but failed to reach the final match after losing to a Japanese wrestler 9-0.
He then won his third match against a Greco-Roman wrestler from the host country Indonesia 9-0 to enter the match for a third place.
With his medal, Iran has so far bagged 4 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals in the 2018 Asian Games which is currently underway in Indonesia.
The event will wrap up on 2 September. Iran is participating with 378 athletes.
KI/4381286
Your Comment