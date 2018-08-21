  1. Sports
21 August 2018 - 19:46

Mardani wins bronze in Asian Games Greco-Roman wrestling

Mardani wins bronze in Asian Games Greco-Roman wrestling

JAKARTA, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Mehrdad Mardani has added another bronze medal to his country’s medal tally in the 2018 Asian Games currently underway in Indonesia.

Iran’s representative at 60kg won the bronze medal after defeating Islomjon Bakhramov from Uzbekistan 8-0.

Mardani beat a Korean wrestler 7-3 in his first match, but failed to reach the final match after losing to a Japanese wrestler 9-0.

He then won his third match against a Greco-Roman wrestler from the host country Indonesia 9-0 to enter the match for a third place.

With his medal, Iran has so far bagged 4 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals in the 2018 Asian Games which is currently underway in Indonesia.

The event will wrap up on 2 September. Iran is participating with 378 athletes.

KI/4381286

News Code 137004
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News