Mardani wins bronze in Asian Games Greco-Roman wrestling

Iran’s representative at 60kg won the bronze medal after defeating Islomjon Bakhramov from Uzbekistan 8-0.

Mardani beat a Korean wrestler 7-3 in his first match, but failed to reach the final match after losing to a Japanese wrestler 9-0.

He then won his third match against a Greco-Roman wrestler from the host country Indonesia 9-0 to enter the match for a third place.

With his medal, Iran has so far bagged 4 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals in the 2018 Asian Games which is currently underway in Indonesia.

The event will wrap up on 2 September. Iran is participating with 378 athletes.

