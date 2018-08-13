Iran’s exports of fisheries at $507mn

He put the volume of fisheries in aquaculture and fishing sector produced in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2018) at 1.2 million tons.

Islamic Republic of Iran stood at the first rank in the world in aquaculture sector of cold-water fish with producing and farming 160,000 tons of trout in freshwater.

He pointed to the development of farming caviar fish in the country and said, “more than 2,600 tons of caviar fish has been produced in the country, total amount of which has been exported to the target markets.”

Salehi put the exports volume of farmed caviar in the country at five tons and said, “more than 2,600 tons of various species of farmed caviar fish were produced in the country in the past year (ended March 20, 2018).”

He also put the production volume of farmed shrimp in the country at 24,000 tons and said, “exports value of shrimp to the global markets stands at $150 million.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the self-sufficiency of the country in the field of manufacturing fishing vessels and said, “import of fishing vessels has been strictly forbidden since the beginning of the current year, so that need of fishers and fishing industry from domestic productions has been met.”

The head of Iranian Fisheries Organization revealed the implementation of a plan of fishing with hook in order to develop and generate employment in rural areas of the country and Persian Gulf islands and said, “suitable ways have been paved for fishers in order to supply their products to the consumer markets with appropriate condition.”

