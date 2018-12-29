Golestan exports fish food for first time

According to Arash Jeyran, in line with the plans to increase the share of agricultural and fishery exports, domestic producers have embarked on shipping foods for aquatic animals to the international markets.

In less than a week, around 250 tons of the nutrients (mainly for the common carp) were exported to Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, he noted.

Golestan is one of the main hubs for producing and breeding aquatic animals and seafood, especially shrimp, in the country. The green province enjoys high capacity in shrimp farming. About 80% of the shrimp produced in Golestan is exported to foreign countries.

Seafood constitutes close to 10% of the average value of Iran’s annual agricultural exports. Over $80 million worth of seafood products were exported from the country in the first half of the current year (March 21- Sep. 21), showing a 20% growth in terms of value compared to the similar period of last year.

