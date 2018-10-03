Exports of aquatic animals at 20% growth in H1

Head of Iranian Fisheries Organization Hassan Salehi made the above remark and said, “more than $80 million worth of aquatic animals has been exported from the country in the first half of the current year, showing a considerable 20 percent growth in terms of value and weight respectively as compared to the same period of last year.”

Speaking on Wednesday on the sidelines of the inagural of 3rd International Exhibition of ‘Fisheries, Aquatic Animals, Fishing and Related Industries’, Salehi said, “once the production volume continues with the same growth, it is predicted that total exports volume of aquatic animals will hit $500 to $580 before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2019).”

Presently, a major portion fish farming industry in cage, equipment and machinery, cage frame, feedstock needed by aquatic animals are being produced in the country in cooperation with foreign companies, he opined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, deputy minister of Agriculture added, “so far, more than 500 cages have been installed both in sea and domestic waters.”

Turning to farming tilapia fish species in the country, he said, “with the coordination made in this regard, license for producing and farming tilapia fish species has been issued in four provinces of country including South Khorasan, Semnan, Yazd and Qom in cooperation with Environment and Fisher Sciences Research Center.”

In conclusion, he said, “imports of tilapia fish species into country were banned in order to support domestic production and prevention of capital flight from the country.”

