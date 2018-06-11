Iran’s West Azarbaijan province to export 35 tons lobster

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iran plans to export 35 tons of lobster, produced in its northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, to foreign countries, said the head of Fisheries and Maritime Department of the province.

The first stage of Lobster fishing at Aras Dam Lake have started from Saturday and will continue for two months, Ma’sum Fasih added.

It is forecasted that some 35 tons of lobsters would be caught this year, he said, adding that lobsters are then packaged while live and will be shipped to the destination countries.

“Seafood production in Iran annually accounts for only 1% of the country’s agricultural production, but constitutes close to 10% of the average value of agro exports. This reveals that the field has high capacities to earn revenues for the country, provided it is adequately supported by the government and the private sector alike,” said Isa Golshahi, the director general of Seafood Quality Improvement, Processing and Market Promotion Department affiliated to Iran Fisheries Organization, Financial Tribune reported in early January.

MAH/4317810