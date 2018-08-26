Iran’s aquaculture exports on growth track

Deputy Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) for Aquatic and Animal Products Affairs Morteza Kakavand made the above remark and said, export of aquatic animals in the same period increased 30 and 22 percent in terms of value and weight respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He went on to say that 110,000 tons of aquatic products, valued at $172 million, were exported from the country in the same period of last year (ended March 20, 2018).

In the meantime, export of aquatic animals, honey, feedstock and meat in the first four months of the current year registered a considerable growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He pointed to the positive trade balance of aquatic products in the country and said, “Iran’s most aquatic animals and poultries exported to Iraq, Oman, Afghanistan, Germany, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand in the same period.”

Given the scientific capabilities of the country in raising caviar fish, it is necessary to maintain caviar export and production brand, he said, adding, “in this respect, an international secretariat has been set up in Tehran in order to organize and maintain Iranian caviar brand in the international level.”

Targeting for the annual production of 2 million tons of aquatic animals has been envisioned in 2015 Vision Plan, he concluded.

MA/IRIB2212120