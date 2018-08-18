330 tons of shrimps exported from Chabahar

Mehdi Hosseini said on Saturday that about 930 tons of shrimp have been harvested in 568 pools located in an area around 617 hectares since the beginning of the current Iranian fiscal year (beginning on March 21, 2018). He added that 330 tons of this volume have been exported to other countries, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Oman and United Arab Emirates.

He also noted that 125 million larvae were stored in Chabahar pools last March.

The director of Sistan and Baluchistan Veterinary Administration office said that they have had a good harvest this year as serious health measures have been taken to protect pools from harmful diseases.

He further said that they have planned to export Sistan and Baluchistan shrimps to EU countries.

Chabahar is located in Sistan and Baluchistan Province on the coast of the Sea of Oman in southeast Iran.

