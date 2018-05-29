Iran, Finland to broaden agricultural coop. in near future

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) - Iran and Finland will ink a comprehensive cooperation agreement in the field of agriculture in the very near future.

In his meeting with Hooman Fat'hi Director General of Ministry of Agriculture for International Affairs, Keijo Norvanto Finnish Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran said, “with the coordination made in this regard, a MoU will be signed between Iranian and Finish officials for boosting agricultural cooperation.”

The two sides placed special emphasis on expanding and promoting bilateral ties in agricultural sector.

In this get-together meeting, representatives of the two countries announced their readiness to cooperate in the fields of interest including agricultural equipment and machinery, fisheries, seeds planting, forestry, water management and research and development (R&D) affairs, etc.

Moreover, the two sides highlighted boosting cooperation between private sectors of the two countries and stipulated that terms and conditions should be provided for more familiarization of private companies of Iran and Finland in the field of agriculture more than ever.

Also, the two sides agreed to ink comprehensive agricultural cooperation document in the very near future which has been finalized between the two countries.

Compiling joint cooperation agreement between the two countries in the field of animal health and quarantine was also approved.

