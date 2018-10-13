Iranian caviar brand registered in WIPO

Abbas Rajaei, Managing Director of Agricultural Services Specialized Holding Company, affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture, announced the inscription of Iranian caviar brand in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

WIPO is one of the 15 specialized agencies of the United Nations established in 1967 "to encourage creative activity, to promote the protection of intellectual property throughout the world."

Rajaei pointed to the efforts made to register Iran’s caviar brand both in domestic and foreign markets, adding that the registration was thanks to joint efforts with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The Iranian caviar brands have already been registered in the country, he added.

