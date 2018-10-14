Close to 2,000 tons of animal, aquatic products shipped from Chabahar

Olia Mirlashari added that the products were mailny exported to Oman, Hong Kong, Thailand and the Persian Gulf markets, especially the United Arab Emirates.

“501 tons of the products were shrimps farmed in Chabahar county and Gwadar Bay,” he added

The official further said efforts are underway to issue the permits for releasing 536 tons of imported aquatic products, 997 tons of fish powder, 485 tons of fresh fish and 985 tons of frozen fish for domestic consumption.

The southeastern port city of Chabahar is the closest and best access point of Iran to the Indian Ocean. The region is among the country’s major fisheries hubs.

