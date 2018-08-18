Iran exports $3.7bn minerals in first fourth months

According to a report published by Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iraq, China and United Arab Emirates (UAE) had a total of 40 percent share in Iranian mineral imports in the aforementioned period.

Also, Iran has exported $15,450 million in the same period which shows a 14.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Iran has aimed to export $10 billion of mineral products in current year and the statistics demonstrate that it has achieved 37 percent of its aim in the first fourth months.

According to reports, Iran’s total mineral exports in [Iranian calendar] years of 1396 and 1395 reached some $9 billion and $6.6 billion respectively.

As per the 6th development plan of the country, Iran has aimed to increase the value of nonoil exports to $112,739 million by the year 1400.

