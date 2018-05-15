Death toll rises to 61 as Israel intensifies crackdown on Palestinians

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Death toll has risen to 61 as Israel intensifies deadly crackdown on peaceful Palestinian protesters on Nakba Day, a day after US embassy move.

Today May 15 marks the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call the Nakba Day or Day of Catastrophe, a day on which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their lands (today’s Israel) by Zionist forces.

Sirens were mounted from loudspeakers of mosques and churches in the West Bank for 70 seconds to mark the 70th anniversary of the Israeli occupation.

Some areas in the West Bank, such as al-Khalil, and Al-Baira and Ramallah, are witnessing Palestinian demonstrations, while Zionist regime forces are attacking the protesters.

There are reports of dozens of injured in the West Bank so far.

Today's protests come a day after the Israeli regime's forces martyred at least 59 Palestinians and wounded more than 2,400, some of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

According to Palestinian medical sources, most of the martyred Palestinians were shot by Israeli snipers and tanks.

Yesterday protests which were the deadliest since 2014 were a reaction to opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. While the Israelis and American officials were celebrating the relocation of the embassy, tens of thousands of Palestinians were protesting on the Gaza border with the occupied lands and faced Israeli brutal crackdown.

Latest reports put the number of martyred Palestinians at 61. The death toll is feared to rise as the protests continue.

To be updated…

