An Israeli bus hit dozens of Palestinian workers at the North Bethlehem checkpoint in the occupied West Bank.

Dozens of Palestinian workers had gathered near the checkpoint so as to go to work when they were hit by a Zionist regime's bus.

The number of injured and martyrs of this incident is still unknown, but reports from Israeli sources claimed that seven workers were injured. However, local Palestinian sources reported that at least one worker was martyred.

