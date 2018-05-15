Syria condemns Israel'a brutal massacre against Palestinian civilians

DAMASCUS, May 15 (MNA) – Syria condemned in the strongest terms the brutal massacre committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against defenseless Palestinian civilians.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA that “the Syria condemns in the strongest terms the brutal massacre committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against unarmed Palestinian civilians who have exercised their national right to defend their freedom and independence, return to their land and to build their independent state with al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.”

The source said that the killing of more than 50 Palestinians and the wounding of more than 2,000 as Palestinians were protesting Israel’s land grabbing and its inhuman practices are further evidence of the brutality of the Israeli authorities and their violations which have not stopped despite hundreds of resolutions adopted by the United Nations in the General Assembly and in the Security Council, which all demand the withdrawal of Israel from the occupied Palestinian and the Arab territories.

“Syria asserts that without the protection provided by the US and the Western countries partners in the crime of perpetuating the Palestinian catastrophe and the normalization of relations with Israel by some regimes in the region, it would not have been possible for Israel to escape its crimes unpunished,” the source added.

The source cited the current US administration in particular, its partners and allies as responsible for the Palestinian blood, especially after the US administration’s criminal and illegal decision to transfer its embassy to the city of al-Quds which has encouraged Israel to use its force to perpetrate this massacre, a measure which can only be considered as a war crime and a crime against humanity.

“The Palestinian people’s battle against Israel is a Syrian one because Israel, which is killing the Palestinian people, is itself supporting armed terrorist groups that are killing the Syrian people,” the source said.

The source concluded by saying that the Syria offers its deepest condolences to the families of the Palestinian martyrs as it expresses its absolute support for the cause of the Palestinian people and stands by them in their struggle to obtain legitimate rights, especially the right to return and self-determination, as well as building an independent state on its land with al-Quds as its capital.

SANA/MNA