UNSC session on Palestine highlighted US isolation

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to London Hamid Baedinejad said that the UN Security Council meeting on Palestine on Friday indicated the US continued isolation.

“Security Council last night turned into a stunning show of the United States’ isolation,” wrote Hamid Baedinejad in a tweet on Saturday.

“The US-sponsored resolution on Palestine, which only received its own support, was vigorously rejected. Then, the US vetoed a Kuwaiti-drafted resolution to support Israel while it enjoyed the support of majority members, including the US allies,” Baedinejad continued.

The United States vetoed on Friday a Kuwaiti-drafted UN Security Council resolution that condemned Israel's use of force against Palestinian civilians, underlining Washington's differences with friends and foes alike over the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

Later, a second, US-drafted resolution that blamed Hamas for the violence and upheld Israel's right to defend itself failed to attract any other country's support when it was put to vote in the 15-member council.

