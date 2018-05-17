Zarif raps Saudi collab. with US in sanctioning Hezbollah chief

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has lashed out at Saudi Arabia for collaborating with US in imposing sanctions on the leadership of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement.

“Israeli snipers shoot over 2,000 unarmed Palestinian protesters on a single day. Saudi response, on eve of Ramadhan? Collaboration with its US patron to sanction the first force to liberate Arab territory and shatter the myth of Israeli invincibility. Shame upon shame,” wrote Zarif in a tweet on Thursday.

The Iranian top diplomat was referring to the sanctions imposed jointly by US and members of the so-called Terrorist Financing and Targeting Center (TFTC), including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The sanctions targeted Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his deputy, Sheikh Naim Qassem, as well as three other officials with the movement, under the pretext of “prolonging the situation in Iraq, Syria and Yemen” and “destabilizing the entire region”.

MS/4299357