US allegations against Iran only to distract world from Gaza

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – In a statement published on Wednesday, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations highlighted the “nonsensical allegations” of the United States against Iran as tool for distracting the world from brutal bloodshed in Gaza.

The mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations denounced the United States permanent representative Nikki Haley’s allegations against Iran in her speech at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Palestine.

The statement describes US as the enabler of the Zionist regime’s 70-year crimes against Palestinians, while criticizing the Nikki Haley’s refusal to talk about Israel’s brutal acts in the Security Council meeting.

The full text of the statement follows:

When the world cries over the massacre of dozens and the injuring of thousands of innocent unarmed Palestinian civilian protesters, including women and children, and while the Security Council has convened an emergency meeting to address this terrible crime, the United States Permanent Representative chose to talk about Iran, and NOT the Israeli regime’s appalling crimes.

The United States Permanent Representative leveled tired and nonsensical allegations against Iran simply to distract from the global call to put an immediate end to the brutal mass murder in Gaza.

She doubled down on a policy of unconditional support for the Israeli regime and its illegal and aggressive practices that has become the obvious source of instability and insecurity in the region.

Yesterday, the US and the Israeli regime jointly celebrated the shameful violation of international law, including both international humanitarian and human rights law, as well as many UN resolutions, showing again that the United States is the primary enabler of 70 years of Israeli crimes, including the ongoing bloodbath in Gaza, and the remarks by the US representative cannot conceal this fact.

The Islamic Republic of Iran once again asks all nations to apply real pressure on the Israeli regime to immediately stop of killing of the innocent protesters in Gaza, the world's largest prison.

Israel’s attack against Palestinians protestors following US embassy move to Al Quds have claimed some 60 lives and resulted in thousands of injuries till now.

