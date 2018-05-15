US after destroying intl. organizations, UN: Larijani

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ali Larijani has said US is determined to destroy all international organizations, including the UN, which are established to promote peace in the world.

Ali Larijani condemned US measures in the world, describing them as moves intended to set the world in chaos.

He made the remarks following Israeli crackdown on Palestinian protests against US embassy move, which left 58 Palestinians killed and more than 1700 wounded.

“As you know, the Israeli regime committed a big crime on the day before,” Mr. Larijani opened his address, “this incident was concurrent with two other things; first of all with Nakba Day, a day on which several decades ago the worlds’ powers helped the Zionists to expel Palestinians from their motherland and to replace them with people gathered from all four corners of the world, in a bid to usurp the homes and territories of the Palestinians.”

