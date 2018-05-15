Israeli regime’s crimes unparalleled in human history

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – A senior adviser to Iran’s leader Ali Akbar Velayati said Tue. that the recent Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians are unparalleled in the whole human history.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in reaction to Israeli regime’s crimes in killing more than 60 Palestinians and wounding 2,400 more in yesterday protests to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day.

Velayati said that US action in recognizing the holy Quds as the Israeli regime’s capital and moving its embassy there is in clear violation of international law and UN resolutions.

With regard to Israeli regime’s threats against Iran, Velayati highlighted that the Zionist regime had not targeted Iranian military bases in Syria and lied, rejecting the claims it had killed many Syrian forces.

He said that Syria’s rockets towards Golan Heights caused serious damages to the Israelis, adding as Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah pointed out, if Israel dared to attack Syria or the Resistance Axis, it would receive more resolute response than what happened in Golan Heights.

Regarding the ongoing talks between Iran and the Europeans on the future of the nuclear deal, the senior advisor to Iran’s Leader stressed that the Europeans have limited time to prove their compliance with the international regulations.

He said that if Europeans seek to set any preconditions for the talks, Iran will definitely not accept them.

In response to Mehr news agency correspondent question regarding recent Iraq’s parliamentary elections, he congratulated Iraqis on a successful election and called the elections ‘very good.’

He said that Iraq can serve as a model for other Arab countries in the region in terms of having a democratic government.

