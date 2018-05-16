Iran not to refrain from any attempt to defend Palestinians' rights

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement Tue. to strongly condemn the recent crimes of the Israeli Regime in a joint, provocative scenario by the US government.

The Government’s statement which was issued on Tuesday is as follows:

Yesterday, which coincided with the day of misery, the anniversary of the occupation of Palestine and the establishment of the fake Zionist Regime, the occupied territories once again, as in the past 70 years, witnessed the death of dozens of people and the wounding of thousands of defenseless, innocent people of Palestine by the Holy Quds occupiers.

Yesterday’s massacre of oppressed, unarmed people who participated in peaceful protests against occupation and aggression took place while the US government was simultaneously celebrating its illegitimate and provocative move of transferring its embassy to the Holy Quds, on the day of misery.

Undoubtedly, the spirit of resistance and tirelessness of Palestinian women and men on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, which in the last few decades has become a festive occasion to globally commemorate the oppression of Palestinians on Quds Day; will fail the new Zionist-American conspiracy to turn the Palestinian issue into a less important one for the World of Islam.

It is regrettable that some officials in the region, who lack the required will, sophistication and foresight to recognize the conspiracies of the enemies and the main issues of the World of Islam, have been deceived by the policies against interests of Islam and, by stepping in the path of overt and covert friendship with the Zionist Regime, have made the usurper regime more insolent in committing brutal and cruel crimes.

Now 70 years after the day of misery, it is time for the international community to end its long silence by taking steps to end the occupation and secure the rights of the Palestinians as the real owners of the occupied territories, and put an end to the longest crisis in the Middle East and the world, which is the source of other chronic crises in the region, in favor of the people who have lived in a bitter taste of killing, occupation, aggression, imprisonment, displacement and racism for the last seven decades.

Strongly condemning the recent Zionist crimes committed in a joint, provocative scenario by the United States government as the biggest violator of human and international treaties and regulations, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the conscience of the international community and especially Muslim nations in the region and Islamic countries to defend humanitarian causes and the right of the oppressed Palestinian people.

In addition to regional and international consultations on this matter, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not refrain from any attempt to protect the legitimate and usurped Palestine and the rights of its people like the past, and considers events such as the Zionist crimes committed yesterday as crimes against humanity and a historic test for anyone who has an effective responsibility and authority, especially in Islamic countries.

