Palestinians not to accept US action in recognizing Quds as Israeli capital

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Palestinians will never accept US move in recognizing holy Quds as the Israeli occupying regime, according to the representative of Palestinians resistance group, Hamas, in Iran.

Speaking to Mehr news agency correspondent on Tuesday, Khaled Ghadoomi said “the recent US move in transferring its embassy to holy Quds and its recognition of the holy city as the capital of the Zionist regime will definitely not be accepted by the Palestinians.”

By relocating its embassy to Quds as an international city, the United States proved that it does everything in the interest of the occupying regime of Israel, Ghadoomi underlined.

At the end the the Hamas official stressed that both US actions (relocation of its embassy to Quds and recognizing it as Israeli capital) do not deserve attention on behalf of Palestinians, declaring that Palestinian resistance will continue until they reach their legitimate rights.

