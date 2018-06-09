Iran holds poll to pick most hated intl. person of year

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – The Wet Gunpowder Award has collected people’s votes during the International Quds Day rallies to pick the most hated international person of the year.

Participants at the Friday Quds Day rallies voted for one of the three nominees for the award, including US President Donald Trump, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

So far, one million ballots have been collected from Iranian voters. The voting is currently taking place at eight different countries. Those with no access to a ballot box can pick their choice at barotekhis.ir.

The Wet Gunpowder Award is an Iranian symbolic award that, according to organizers, is given to "ridiculous people whose chaffy character is evident to everyone and when this nature of theirs is accompanied with self-belief turns into an indefinite foolishness for them"

Netanyahu, Trump and Haley have been nominated for the most hated person of the year award due to their atrocities and anti-Islam positions in the past year, according to the event’s organizers.

Last year’s award went to Donald Trump who was competing with Hillary Clinton and Saudi Foreing Minister Adel Al-Jubeir.

