US embassy move to expedite Israel destruction

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Senior Adviser to Iran’s Leader Ali Akbar Velayati said Tue. that the US embassy relocation to Jerusalem al-Quds as one of Muslims’ holiest religious sites will expedite the process of Israel’s collapse.

“To return to a motherland occupied by a child-killing and cruel regime is a rightful demand that will be one day fulfilled,” Velayati said.

Velayati’s remarks came in response to the US opening of new embassy in Jerusalem al-Quds amid deadly Israeli crackdown on peaceful protests by Palestinians in the occupied territories. According to Gaza health officials, at least 58 Palestinians have been shot dead and 1700 have been wounded by Israeli snipers.

“The US government with a claim on preserving peace in the world under its own guidance, is moving toward the exacerbation of tensions and disturbance of peace and stability not only in the region and but across the world,” he said.

The Iranian official then noted the US adventurist and arbitrary moves which are against all international rules, such as the relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds, withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the encouragement of certain regional countries to undermine other Muslim states, as well as the repeated violation of international agreements.

“Al-Quds belongs to all Muslims in the world and will remain such,” Velayati stressed.

