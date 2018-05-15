American Jews protest US embassy move, Israel’s massacre of Palestinians

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Dozens of Jews protesters blocked a major Washington thoroughfare on Mon. to denounce US embassy relocation to Jerusalem and Israel’s killing of peaceful Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border.

According to Reuters, about 100 Jewish demonstrators from the IfNotNow movement blocked Pennsylvania Avenue, which links the White House and the white-domed Capitol, for about two hours in front of the Trump International Hotel, while chanting “Stop the violence.”

The protest came in response to the US opening of new embassy in Jerusalem al-Quds amid deadly Israeli crackdown on peaceful protests by Palestinians in the occupied territories. According to Gaza health officials, at least 58 Palestinians have been shot dead and 1700 have been wounded by Israeli snipers.

IfNotNow is an American Jewish activist group opposing the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Thirty-seven IfNotNow protesters were arrested in six cities last month.

Trump's embassy move, which undermined years of US policy of maintaining its embassy in Tel Aviv, has drawn strong criticism and condemnation from the Palestinians and the international community.

MS