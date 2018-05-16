Iranian Committee of Humanitarian Law deplores Israeli attacks in Gaza

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian National Committee of Humanitarian Law has denounced the killing of tens of civilians, including children and teenagers, and injury of thousands by armed Israeli forces in Gaza Strip.

According to the news and reports on the current attacks dated Monday 14 May 2018 –Nakba Day– in Gaza Strip by the Zionist Regime which coincided with 70th anniversary of establishment of this regime and also moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, tens of civilians, including children and teenagers killed and thousands of people injured by armed forces.

Resort to violence and willful killing of civilians and using live ammunitions in order to suppress the protest is the violations of the rules and principles of international human rights law and international Humanitarian law which is expressed by various international organizations as a war crime.

Hence, Iranian National Committee of Humanitarian Law declares its deep concern regarding the violation of the principles and rules of International Humanitarian law, including the fourth Geneva Convention 1949 and Article 8 of the Rome Statute, and reminds the Security Council Resolution 2334 (23 December 2018) on construction and expansion of settlements as the flagrant violation of International law, strongly condemns these brutal attacks and requests all States and relevant political, judicial and humanitarian organizations, in particular ICRC, UN Human Rights Council and International Criminal Court, to condemn, take appropriate measures in order to stop these attacks and also to prosecute the perpetrators of such violations.

