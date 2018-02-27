Zarif, Serbian parl. speaker call for closer bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif and Maja Gojkovic, the Speaker of Serbian Parliament met on Tuesday and called for closer ties between Iran and Serbia.

Developing bilateral relations in all areas was the main issue discussed by Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Maja Gojkovic, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia.

The two officials met on Tuesday in Belgrade, the first stop of FM Zarif’s tour of Eastern Europe.

During the meeting, Ms. Gyukovich welcomed the development of relations between Iran and Serbia, and voiced the determination of the Serbian parliament for this cause.

The top Serbian law-maker also encouraged the expansion of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries. Referring to her two trips to Iran, she described her visits to Tehran as successful and memorable.

Furthermore, the Iranian top diplomat expressed his satisfaction with the growing trend of bilateral relations in all fields, especially in the economic and commercial fields. Welcoming the expansion of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Mr. Zarif announced that the Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani will pay an official visit to Serbia in the current year of 2018.

Referring to the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand relations with the Republic of Serbia, Foreign Minister Zarif called for closer cooperation of the two countries in the international community.

The two officials continued their meeting to discuss regional and international issues.

Mr. Zarif, who left Tehran before noon on Monday for Serbia’s capital city of Belgrade, the first stop of his Balkans region and Eastern European tour, arrived in Serbia in the afternoon of the same day and immediately held a meeting with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dačić.

Mr. Zarif, who is heading a senior delegation comprised of a number of CEOs of Iranian enterprises from both private and public sectors, will accompany the Iranian businessmen at joint forums and meetings to discuss ways for expanding economic cooperation.

The Iranian top diplomat will then depart for Bulgaria, Croatia and Bosnia as other legs of his Eastern European tour.

Meeting with foreign ministers and other top officials of those countries as well as holding joint conferences between Iranian businessmen and their Eastern European counterparts are on Zarif's agenda during his tour.

