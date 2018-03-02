Iran, Bosnia FMs stress deepening bilateral relations

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Bosnian counterpart Igor Crnadak have held a second round of meeting in Sarajevo on Friday during which the two sides stressed further deepening of bilateral relations.

During the second round of their meetings, the two foreign ministers reviewed the latest developments in relations between the two countries in the political, economic and cultural fields and emphasized the deepening of bilateral relations in all fields and levels.

The two top diplomats also highlighted bilateral cooperation in international organizations.

Furthermore, the foreign ministers stressed necessity of combating terrorists and extremists as a common threat to all regions of the world, emphasizing the cooperation between the two countries in that regard.

In addition, Zarif and Crnadak discussed strengthening of tourism relations, as well as visa facilitation for businessmen and entrepreneurs of the two countries.

Iranian foreign minister and his accompanying delegation started an Eastern European tour on Monday and have so far held talks with high-ranking officials of Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia and finally Bosnia and Herzegovina.

