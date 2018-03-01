Iran, Croatia stress facilitation of banking transactions to boost trade coop.

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s FM Zarif held talks with Minister of Labor of Croatia, Marko Pavić, Wed. night as the first formal step following his arrival in the East European country.

During the meeting, the two sides noted the growing relations between Tehran and Zagreb, and called for further expansion of cooperation in energy, investment, industries, and technical trainings.

Foreign Minister Zarif and the Minister of Labour and Pension System of the Republic of Croatia, Marko Pavić, also stressed the need for facilitation of banking transactions as a means to boost economic and trade cooperation.

Zarif and his accompanying politico-economic delegation arrived in Croatia Wednesday night as the third leg of his Eastern European tour following his earlier visits to Serbia and Bulgaria.

The Iranian top diplomat will wrap up his tour with a visit to Bosnia.

MS/4240248