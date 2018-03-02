Tehran, Belgrade to increase coop. between universities

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Ambassador of Serbia to Iran Dragan Todorovic says there are ongoing talks between the officials of Iran and Serbia for future scientific cooperation between the universities of the two countries.

During a visit to Mehr News Agency (MNA) office in the heart of Tehran, Dragan Todorovic stated that scientific cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Serbia is on the agenda, and a memorandum of understanding between Belgrade University and the University of Tehran is on the agenda.

The Serbian ambassador further added “promoting professor and student exchanges and collaboration on scientific projects are among the issues being discussed between the two countries.”

Mr. Todorovic went on to note that about 40 Iranian students are currently studying in Serbia, predicting that number will increase to 100 students in the coming academic year.

The ambassador further pointed out that there have bilateral discussions in the research and technology sector to promote cooperation in various fields of agriculture, nanotechnology and automotive technology.

He reported that an Iranian delegation are currently visiting Serbia to increase scientific cooperation.

It is worth noting that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif along with a political, economic delegation are on a tour to Eastern Europe and they have so far held talks with high-ranking officials of Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia and finally Bosnia and Herzegovina. Furthermore, they have held joint conferences on bilateral investment and cooperation in the capitals of those countries.

