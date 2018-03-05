FM Zarif receives Turkish senior MP

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir on Monday before noon in Tehran.

During the meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir, Mr. Zarif referred to good relations between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Turkey and called for expansion of bilateral cooperation in all areas including in parliamentary ties.

The Turkish senior Member of Parliament, in this meeting, for his part, voiced his content with his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran and hailed the stance of Iranian officials after the unsuccessful coup in Turkey. He once again offered his deep gratitude for this issue.

The two sides also discussed bilateral issues and regional developments in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Supporting the continuation of Astana Peace Process, war on terrorism, the issue of Palestine and al-Quds (Jerusalem) were among the other topics that Mr. Zarif and Mr. Bozkir exchanged views on.

