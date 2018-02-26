President Rouhani invites Serbian counterpart to visit Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – During his visit to Serbian capital city of Belgrade, Iranian FM Zarif met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and handed him the official invitation of President Rouhani.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is visiting Serbian capital city of Belgrade, as the first stop of his Eastern Europe tour, at the head of a business and corporate delegation, met the Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Monday.

During the meeting, Mr. Zarif handed out the official invitation of President Hassan Rouhani to Mr. Vučić.

This was the third bilateral meeting of Iranian top diplomat in Belgrade as he first held a meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić. Before meeting the head of the Republic of Serbia, Mr. Zarif had a meeting with the Serbian Premier Ana Brnabić.

Mr. Zarif, who is heading a senior delegation comprised of a number of CEOs of Iranian enterprises from both private and public sectors, will accompany the Iranian businessmen at joint forums and meetings to discuss ways for expanding economic cooperation.

The Iranian top diplomat will then depart for Bulgaria, Croatia and Bosnia in the next legs of his Eastern European tour.

Meeting with foreign ministers and other top officials of those countries as well as holding joint conferences between Iranian businessmen and their Eastern European counterparts are on Zarif's agenda during his tour.

YNG/ 4237983