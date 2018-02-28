Zarif, Bulgarian Speaker hail historical ties of Iran, Bulgaria

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iranian FM Zarif and Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva hailed the historical relations between Iran and Bulgaria and called for further expansion of ties.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is visiting Bulgarian capital city of Sofia at the second leg of his Balkan Peninsula tour, met with Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva on Wednesday evening.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Karayancheva referred to the history of relations between Iran and Bulgaria and strongly supported the expansion of bilateral relations in all areas.

She also invited Ali Larijani the Speaker of Iranian Parliament to travel to Bulgaria, emphasizing the necessity of expanding parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The Bulgarian speaker of parliament, referred to her country's presidency over the European Union as a good opportunity to strengthen relations between Iran and the European Union.

Mr. Zarif, for his part, delivered the greetings of Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani to Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva, and also thanked the Bulgarian speaker of parliament on the support of the Bulgarian Parliament for developing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mr. Zarif noted the agreements reached at the meetings with Bulgarian officials and added, "We are glad that the two countries' relations are in the right direction, and we will see a further boom in relations between the two countries in the near future."

The head of the Iranian- Bulgarian Friendship Group in the Bulgarian Parliament, who also attended the meeting, presented a report on the group's efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Mr. Zarif who is visiting Bulgaria as the second leg of his Balkan countries tour, met with a host of Bulgarian officials prior to his meeting with Ms. Zahariev. He had already met Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov,

and Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov in the morning on the same day.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who met with Serbian president, prime minister, foreign minister, parliament speaker, and tourism minister during his two day stay in Serbian capital city of Belgrade, the first stop in his tour of Balkan countries, left Serbia for Bulgarian capital city of Sofia on Tuesday evening.

The Iranian top diplomat who left Tehran before noon on Monday for a tour of Balkan Peninsula countries, is heading a senior delegation comprised of a number of CEOs of Iranian enterprises from both private and public sectors, will accompany the Iranian businessmen at joint forums and meetings to discuss ways for expanding economic cooperation.

YNG/ PR