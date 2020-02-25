  1. Sports
26 February 2020 - 02:34

Iran, Serbia to boost sports ties

Iran, Serbia to boost sports ties

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – In a Tuesday meeting between Iran's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Masoud Soltanifar and Serbian Ambassador to Tehran Dragan Todorovic in the Iranian capital, the two sides conferred on expansion of sports relations between the two countries.

In this meeting, Todorovic underscored the significance of boosting sports relations with Iran, informing that the two countries have eight common MOUs in various fields including sports, which are to be signed during Serbian President's trip to Iran in near future.  

"We are really inclined to boost cooperation with Iran and there are no borders for us in this regard," he said.

Soltanifar named the mentioned MOUs a new chapter in Iran-Serbia bilateral relations.

He mentioned tourism and medical sector as proper sectors for increasing mutual cooperation, as well.

In late October, 2019, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between the two nations, as well as the latest regional and international developments, including the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

MNA/IRN83690630

News Code 156040

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News