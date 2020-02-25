Iran, Serbia to boost sports ties

In this meeting, Todorovic underscored the significance of boosting sports relations with Iran, informing that the two countries have eight common MOUs in various fields including sports, which are to be signed during Serbian President's trip to Iran in near future.

"We are really inclined to boost cooperation with Iran and there are no borders for us in this regard," he said.

Soltanifar named the mentioned MOUs a new chapter in Iran-Serbia bilateral relations.

He mentioned tourism and medical sector as proper sectors for increasing mutual cooperation, as well.

In late October, 2019, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between the two nations, as well as the latest regional and international developments, including the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

