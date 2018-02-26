FM Zarif arrives in Belgrade, meets Serbian counterpart

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif who left Tehran for Serbia’s capital city of Belgrade on Monday, arrived in Serbia in the afternoon and immediately held a meeting with his counterpart.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who left Tehran before noon on Monday for Serbia’s capital city of Belgrade, the first stop of his Balkans region and Eastern European tour, arrived in Serbia in the afternoon and immediately held a meeting with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dačić.

Mr. Zarif, who is heading a senior delegation comprised of a number of CEOs of Iranian enterprises from both private and public sectors, will accompany the Iranian businessmen at joint forums and meetings to discuss ways for expanding economic cooperation.

The Iranian top diplomat will then depart for Bulgaria, Croatia and Bosnia as other legs of his Eastern European tour.

Meeting with foreign ministers and other top officials of those countries as well as holding joint conferences between Iranian businessmen and their Eastern European counterparts are on Zarif's agenda during his tour.

