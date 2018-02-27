Zarif, Serbian PM vow to expand bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Serbian Premier Anna Bronabić held a bilateral meeting on Tuesday and expressed their resolute will to broaden bilateral ties.

During a bilateral meeting between Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Anna Bronabić, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, the various aspects of bilateral relations were discussed and conferred on.

The issue of Kosovo, cooperation between the two countries in the international community, strengthening economic and cultural relations, as well as preparations for expanding parliamentary, military, scientific, cultural, academic exchanges, agriculture, and advanced technologies were among the key issues for the talks.

The two sides also consulted on some international and regional issues.

Mr. Zarif, who left Tehran before noon on Monday for Serbia’s capital city of Belgrade, the first stop of his Balkans region and Eastern European tour, arrived in Serbia in the afternoon of the same day and immediately held a meeting with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dačić.

Mr. Zarif, who is heading a senior delegation comprised of a number of CEOs of Iranian enterprises from both private and public sectors, will accompany the Iranian businessmen at joint forums and meetings to discuss ways for expanding economic cooperation.

The Iranian top diplomat will then depart for Bulgaria, Croatia and Bosnia as other legs of his Eastern European tour.

Meeting with foreign ministers and other top officials of those countries as well as holding joint conferences between Iranian businessmen and their Eastern European counterparts are on Zarif's agenda during his tour.

