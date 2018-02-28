Zarif, Bulgarian FM discuss ways to practice agreements

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – During the two rounds of meeting on Wednesday Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Zahariev exchanged views on how to implement the brokered agreements between Iran and Bulgaria.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zahariev, held two rounds of meeting on Wednesday afternoon in Bulgarian capital city of Sofia.

How to follow up the brokered agreements between Iranian and Bulgarian officials and ways to put the memoranda of understanding into practice were the main areas of focus in the talks.

Regional issues, especially the current situation in Syria and Yemen, and the need for a serious fight against terrorism and extremism as a common global threat, were among the main issues of the foreign ministers' talks.

Mr. Zarif who is visiting Bulgaria as the second leg of his Balkan countries tour, met with a host of Bulgarian officials prior to his meeting with Ms. Zahariev. He had already met Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, and Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov in the morning on the same day.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who met with Serbian president, prime minister, foreign minister, parliament speaker, and tourism minister during his two day stay in Serbian capital city of Belgrade, the first stop in his tour of Balkan countries, left Serbia for Bulgarian capital city of Sofia on Tuesday evening.

The Iranian top diplomat who left Tehran before noon on Monday for a tour of Balkan Peninsula countries, is heading a senior delegation comprised of a number of CEOs of Iranian enterprises from both private and public sectors, will accompany the Iranian businessmen at joint forums and meetings to discuss ways for expanding economic cooperation.

YNG/ 4240041