Iran, Bulgaria eying expansion of bilateral economic ties

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif met with Bulgarian Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov on Wednesday in Sofia and exchanged views on how to strengthen bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade, and business.

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif who is visiting Bulgaria as the second leg of his Balkan countries tour, met on Wednesday with Emil Karanikolov the Minister of Economy of Bulgaria.

This is the third meeting of the Iranian top diplomat in Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria, as he had already met Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in the morning on the same day.

During the meeting, Mr. Zarif and Mr. Karanikolov discussed ways to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations and remove barriers and problems.

Banking cooperation, transit corridors, problems with the entry of Iranian trucks, tourism cooperation, the formation of a joint fund for protecting private sectors, the formation of a joint energy committee were among the topics discussed by the two officials.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who met with Serbian president, prime minister, foreign minister, parliament speaker, and tourism minister during his two day stay in Serbian capital city of Belgrade, the first stop in his tour of Balkan countries, left Serbia for Bulgarian capital city of Sofia on Tuesday evening.

The Iranian top diplomat who left Tehran before noon on Monday for a tour of Balkan Peninsula countries, is heading a senior delegation comprised of a number of CEOs of Iranian enterprises from both private and public sectors, will accompany the Iranian businessmen at joint forums and meetings to discuss ways for expanding economic cooperation.

YNG/PR