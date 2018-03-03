FM Zarif calls for expansion of economic ties with Japan

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori on Saturday morning.

The Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori who is visiting Tehran met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday morning at the HQ of Iran’s ministry of foreign affairs in Tehran.

In this meeting, Mr. Zarif highlighted the good relations between the two countries in various fields and called for expansion of economic cooperation and interaction between the two countries especially in the fields of economy.

Also in the meeting, a host of regional and international issues were discussed by the two diplomats.

YNG/4241798