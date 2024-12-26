Armenian actress chooses success while adhering to law

Caroline Khodadian, an actress in the play Katyusha, shared her thoughts on her current role and artistic journey. Performing in the play directed by Farshad Arj and Arash Davoodi at the Shahrzad Theater Complex, Khodadian, who began her artistic career at the age of three, believes that art, music, and rhythm are fundamental to Armenian life.

Having appeared in several notable performances, including Pervez Homay and Siyavash and Sudabeh, she is currently playing Katyusha, the goddess of war, in Katyusha. She describes her duel with a gypsy musician in the play as a “battle of power,” aiming to portray this struggle authentically on stage.

Khodadian has also created a unique style, Samamenco, a fusion of Sufi whirling and Flamenco, which she incorporates into her performances. Though she finds group work challenging due to her deep emotional connection to her roles, she prefers solo performances, despite their greater difficulty.

Reflecting on the feedback from the audience, she expressed pride in the response to her performance, particularly in the intense duel scene. Despite restrictions in Iran, Khodadian emphasizes that artists grow through challenges, and for her, succeeding in her home country is more meaningful.

The central theme of Katyusha is “No to war,” a powerful message that attracted Khodadian to the project. She has also conducted workshops across Iran and Armenia, focusing on self-awareness and healing through performance. Looking ahead, she plans to continue her workshops and is awaiting the release of a new film she starred in.

MNA/