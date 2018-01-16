Expanding parliamentary relations basis for stable peace

Chairperson of the Assembly of Turkmenistan Akja Tajiyewna Nurberdiyewa said in the 13th PUIC Conference that Turkmenistan has great capacity for sustainable development in the region and insures stable peace through adopting a policy of neutrality with respect to the domestic affairs of other countries.

The 13th PUIC Conference is being held in Tehran, Iran with Parliament speakers, deputy parliament speakers and representatives from 41 Islamic countries in attendance. President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani are among some of the high ranking Iranian officials attending the conference.

Akja Nurberdiyewa stressed, in the session held on Tuesday (January 16) the importance of PUIC and added that the commission can contribute to the expansion of relations among countries and serve useful to building constructive ties and said “increasing parliamentary relations can lead to stable peace.”

