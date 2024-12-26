Russia foils assassination attempts on defense officials

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled a series of assassination attempts on the lives of senior Russian defense officials in Moscow and their family members plotted by Ukrainian intelligence services, the FSB press office told TASS on Thursday.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia has foiled a series of assassination attempts plotted by agents of Ukrainian special services on the lives of high-ranking servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry participating in the special military operation and also their family members," the press office said in a statement.

"As a result of measures carried out, four citizens of Russia complicit in plotting these assassination attempts have been detained," it said.

The bombs intended for killing high-placed Russian Defense Ministry officials were disguised as a power bank and a document folder, it specified.

MP/